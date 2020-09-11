The centre-back has been recovering from injury in recent months, but today made a big step forward in his return to fitness.

His challenge was a sizeable one, however, taking on Batshuayi just days after the frontman scored twice for Belgium. Add Eze to this as he strives for match fitness, and Sakho's return becomes even tougher.

This was the final training session before the Premier League returns, with the lads facing Southampton at Selhurst, looking to build on their recent unbeaten form in pre-season.

You can find out how to follow that clash by clicking here and check out the Eagles training in the gallery above!