Out on the turf Academy lads like Joe Whitworth and Kofi Balmer continued to receive an opportunity to impress, with Patrick Vieira naming five different youth prospects in his last five squads.

The team seemed to be in high spirits after a hard-fought win over Southampton last time out secured their third consecutive home victory.

They next travel to face a West Ham side with a similarly good home record, also having won three on the bounce. For Palace to take a result from the London Stadium, the gloves may have to come off.