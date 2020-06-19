The Eagles have been back in training since May 19th, and returned to contact training at the start of June.

Now, the team has just days left until it's back in competitive match action and has been ramping up its preparations accordingly.

Last Saturday, the south Londoners took on West Ham United in a behind closed doors friendly - but that has been their only taste of match action since defeating Watford 1-0 on March 7th.

Check out the gallery above to see how the lads fared this week and enjoy the below training footage from Palace TV.

