Kelly, who only joined part of the training session, has been sidelined for some time, with Benteke only unavailable over the last two games.

But now, the club has been dealt a significant boost for the pair.

Below, you can watch the team build-up with a wonderful lob by Tyrick Mitchell and some firm defending from Gary Cahill as well as Benteke and Kelly's return.

READ NEXT: Hodgson with positive fitness update pre-Leicester clash