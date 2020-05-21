The lads are following a strict new plan to complete training in line with government and Premier League guidelines, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Players completed non-contact sessions in small groups, as is permitted in Phase 1 of the Premier League's 'Project Restart'. This allows them to build up pitch-conditioning and conduct basic ball work, as shown in the footage below.

Palace TV were able to film the team in action with cameraman Sean Webb operating a drone from a safe distance.

The aerial shots make for a unique, compelling watch.

GALLERY: Players return to training after eight-week absence