The lads will begin their campaign away to Leicester City on August 14th and end with a home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7th.

Their other meeting with the Seagulls comes on December 18th - and year-and-a-day on from Palace's memorable 2-1 win over the south coast side.

Paddy McCarthy's charges will be looking to go one better than their second-place 20/21 campaign, when they finished runners-up on goal difference behind Fulham.

A selection of the Under-18s' fixtures will be broadcast live by Palace TV+, which you can find out more about here. Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

All fixture details are subject to change and all kick-offs are listed in UK time.

Under-18s fixtures

August

14th: Leicester City, 11:00 (A) 21st: West Ham United, 11:00 (H) 28th: West Bromwich Albion, 11:00 (H)

September

11th: Aston Villa, 11:00 (A) 25th: Southampton, 11:00 (H)

October

2nd: Reading, 11:00 (A) 16th: Birmingham City, 12:00 (H) 30th: Arsenal, 11:00 (A)

November

6th: Chelsea, 11:00 (H) 20th: Fulham, 11:00 (A)

December

4th: Tottenham Hotspur, 11:00 (H) 18th: Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:00 (A)

January

8th: Norwich City, 12:30 (H) 15th: Fulham, 11:00 (H) 22nd: Birmingham, 11:00 (A)

February

5th: Tottenham Hotspur, 11:00 (A) 19th: Arsenal, 11:00 (H) 26th: Norwich City, 11:00 (A)

March

5th: Leicester, 12:00 (H) 12th: West Ham United, 11:00 (A) 19th: West Bromwich albion, 11:00 (A)

April

2nd: Aston Villa, 12:00 (H) 9th: Southampton, 11:00 (A) 23rd: Reading, 11:00 (H) 30th: Chelsea, 11:00 (A)

May

7th: Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:00 (H)