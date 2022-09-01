Cardines will open the clash at left-back for his sixth appearance of the season.

Palace Under-18s sit second in the table currently, five points behind league leaders West Ham United. A win today over ninth-place Norwich would solidify their three-point advantage over Chelsea.

After four consecutive wins, scoring at least three in each, Palace lost and drew their last two outings, so will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Canaries.

Helping Rob Quinn in trying to do so are international Jake Grante, who joined Ireland Under-16s recently, newly-signed Zach Marsh and Adler Nascimento, who travelled with the first-team to Newcastle in the League Cup.

Watch how the lads fare live at 11am with Palace TV+. Get your pass here now.

Norwich: Ansen, Pinyoun, McCabe, Renecke, Djedje, Aboh, Welch, Reindorf, Thompson, Eze.

Subs: Roberts, Giller, Amadou, Campbell.

Palace: Jackson; Kporha, Jemide, Grante, Cardines; Austin, Bell, Mustapha; Nascimento, Dixon, Marsh.

Subs: Barton, Hill, Agbinone, Socoliche, Marroni.