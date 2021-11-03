The young Eagles have named almost exactly the same starting XI that put three past Spurs on Saturday, with a single change - Maliq Cadogan in for Adler Nascimento.

Tayo Adaramola and England Under-18 international Jack Wells-Morrison, who have mostly featured for the Under-23s this season, maintain their places at Oakwell after their solid performances on the weekend.

Both sides will be looking to get the victory, either in normal time or extra time, as they both fell at this stage of the competition last season.

You can watch this game LIVE on PalaceTV+ by clicking here!

Barnsley: Aziaya, Hall, Pickard, Hickingbottom, Benson, Murchison, Nejman, Goucher, Smith, Hartley, Jalo.

Subs: Ravenhill, Claude-Makiessi, Doyle, Dyer, Chapman, Lacey, Benjamin.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Adaramola, Ozoh, Sheridan, Bartley, Cadogan, Wells-Morrison, Akinwale, Mooney, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs: Goodman, Barton, Nascimento, Vigor, Dixon, Ling, Williams.