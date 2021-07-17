The young Eagles finished second on goal difference in the 2020/21 U18 Premier League South and will be looking to do one better in their second season at Category 1 status.

This season, former Palace midfielder Rob Quinn has taken the reigns from Paddy McCarthy, who has moved up to manage the Under-23s. Quinn’s first lineup includes Victor Akinwale, who scored nine goals last season, in the front three.

Academy prospect Jadan Raymond also features in the Palace attack, whilst Tayo Adaramola features at full-back and Owen Goodman continues between the sticks.

Palace: Goodman, Barton, Adaramola, Ozoh, Leonard, Jobson, Cadogan, Ling, Akinwale, Raymond, Nascimento.

Subs: Rodney, Izquierdo, Ola-Adebomi, Bell, Mooney.

Leicester: Chibueze, Kutshienza, WormleightonGrist, Linsay, Godsmark-Ford, Cartwright, Cover, Butterfill, Popov, Pennant.

Subs: Read, Doherty, Dawkins, Lewis, Javaid.