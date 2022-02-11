Kaden Rodney returns to the starting XI at right back, having made his Premier League 2 debut last month.

New signing Laurie Shala continues in goal, after making his debut last weekend against league leaders West Ham United.

Freddie Bell starts in midfield for the first time this season, whilst Joe Sherdian returns from a three game absence.

The young Eagles will be looking to close the six point gap to the Hammers with a victory over West Brom and you can watch them LIVE on PalaceTV+.

Palace: Shala, Addae, Williams, Ozoh, Sheridan, Rodney, Raymond, Bell, Akinwale, Vigor, Mooney.

Subs: Jobson, Eastwood, Barton, Obou, Dixon.