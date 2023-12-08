He was previously nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in October, and has since carried on his form into November. The 20-year-old striker has been on fire so far, with 13 goals and two assists in 15 games across all competitions.

In November, Ola-Adebomi netted a hat-trick against Leeds United in a resounding 7-1 win away from home, including a well-taken header that was nominated for Palace’s Goal of the Month award. He also helped the side to a 4-1 win against Birmingham City in the Premier League Cup, as well as netting against the first-team side of Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

Jack Wells-Morrison has been in a similar rich vein of form in November, netting twice in the win against Leeds and managing to complete the full 90 minutes after returning from an injury.

He currently has four goals and one assist to his name in 12 appearances across all competitions so far, and has reestablished himself in the side in recent weeks. His exceptional campaign in 2022/23 saw him nominated for the PL2 Player of the Season award.

Nominees were selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opponent in each of their league matches in the month. The panel will decide the winner, who will be announced on Friday 10 November at 10:00 GMT.