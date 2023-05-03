David Omilabu returns to the starting XI for the first time since March in place of Matty Vigor in the only change to the side which lost out to Blackburn Rovers five days ago.

Palace will be without the 10-goal Ademola Ola-Adebomi and captain Jack Wells-Morrison, however the in-form Victor Akinwale is leading the line alongside Omilabu and will be backed up in midfield by David Ozoh and Jadan Raymond.

Kofi Balmer skippers in the side in the absence of Wells-Morrison and he will be joined in defence by Seán Grehan and Kaden Rodney. Owen Goodman continues between the sticks, having shared game time with Joe Whitworth throughout the season.

Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Trialist, Rodney, Balmer, Grehan, Adaramola, Ozoh, Raymond, Mooney, Akinwale, Omilabu.

Subs: Izquierdo (GK), Sheridan, Watson, Vigor, Reid, Nascimento, Umeh.

Valencia: Perez (GK), Alemán, Iranzo, Muñoz, Agulló, Soler, Gómez, Tejón, Santana, Rodrigues, Inoussa.

Subs: Berand (GK), Tárega, González, Maia, Perez, Navarro, García.