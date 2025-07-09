The young Eagles beat now League Two Barnet 3-1 away at The Hive stadium on Tuesday evening, with a brace from Asher Agbinone and Jemiah Umolu in the first-half.

Giving an insight into preparations for the 2025/26 season, Powell said: “Yeah, it’s good for everybody to get minutes in the legs, 100%.

“45 minutes each for the players and it’s good that they’ve just come through unscathed really. As I said to them in there, ‘listen, we've still got a lot to do, a lot of work to do in terms of how we want to actually play.’

Overall, it's pleasing that some of the Under-18s have come up and played with us as well, so it's pleasing that they've got exposure to league players, so it’s really good.