The midfielder has been a near-constant presence in the Under-21s this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions and scoring six goals.

Though he is only 19 years of age, Wells-Morrison has been playing at this level since last season, where he helped the side secure a fifth place finish in their first season in the PL2 Division 1.

This season has seen the teenager go from strength to strength, captaining the U21s side whenever possible and making an impression with the first-team - having featured on the bench three times.

He has scored a number of important goals in 2022/23 including: a last-minute equaliser in a chaotic 3-3 draw with Chelsea at Selhurst Park and the last-minute winner against Sporting Braga to send Palace into the quarter-finals of the Premier League International Cup.