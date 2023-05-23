With just hours to go before kick-off under the lights in SE25, Palace starlets - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Scott Banks, Killian Phillips and Rob Street have all returned to the fold after their successful loan spells in the Football League.

Rak-Sakyi and Banks have been in fine form over the course of their season-long loans. The former registered 15 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Charlton Athletic, while the latter helped Bradford City to the League Two play-offs with six goals and five assists.

Street and Phillips both enjoyed fine season-long and half-season spells respectively for Shrewsbury Town. The forward Street registered four goals and one assist, while Phillips managed three goals and two assists.