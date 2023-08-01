New Palace signing Chris Francis makes his first start in red and blue as the Under-21s’ fixture against Bromley tonight.

Francis starts amidst four changes to the side which won on penalties against Vancouver last week. He comes into the heart of the defence alongside Joe Sheridan and in place of Seán Grehan.

Meanwhile Joe Whitworth returns between the sticks in place of Jackson Izquierdo, while Danny Imray also returns to the defence for the injured Noah Watson.

Franco Umeh drops to the bench in place of Victor Akinwale as the only other change to the side.

Goalscorer from Vancouver Chima Eze is on the bench, as is defender Finley Marjoram who recently featured for the first-team against Barnet.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Kporha, Francis, Sheridan, Imray, Wells-Morrison, Reid, Raymond, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi, Nascimento.

Subs: Izquierdo (GK), Grante, Cardines, Umeh, Eze, Marjoram.