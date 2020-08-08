Shaun Derry's side impressed despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to League Two's Crawley Town on Saturday, with the former Palace midfielder taking the chance to field two different XIs for each half as well as taking a look at several trialists.

Tonbridge Angels play in the National League South and were in 15th place before the coronavirus pandemic brought about a premature end to the 2019/20 season.

Just like against the Red Devils, tonight's game - which is a 19:15 BST kick-off - will be played behind-closed-doors and will not be shown live.

