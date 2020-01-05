You can watch how the lads fare live this afternoon and see how promising footballers such as Rob Street, David Boateng and Brandon Aveiro get on as they clash with the Rs.

Under-18s such as Cardo Siddik, Denzelle Olopade and David Omilabu will feature on the bench today and will all be hopeful of an opportunity to impress the coaching staff and earn themselves starting berths as Jude Russell, Aidan Steele, John Kymani-Gordon and TQ Addy have managed.

Palace: Webber, D.Boateng, Mensah, Williams, Jude Russell, M.Boateng, Steele, Aveiro, Addy, Street, Gordon.



Subs: Henry, Siddik, Olopade, Aderamola, Omilabu.

QPR: Barnes, Drewe, Doms, Duncan, Gubbins, Craig, Shodipo, Duke-McKenna, Kendall, Bansal-McNulty, Dalling.

Subs: Remy, Dickinson, Frailing, Carlyle.