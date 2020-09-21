Benteke will kick-off against West Bromwich Albion - which you can watch live by clicking here - as he continues to make strides towards full match fitness.

He and Kelly join Sam Woods, Ryan Inniss and Brandon Pierrick as players with regular first-team experience. Nya Kirby is also named, less than a week after making his senior debut against AFC Bournemouth.

Other notable figures in a strong lineup include Scott Banks, who signed in January, and Alfie Matthews, who joined the Academy this summer. Another recent signing, James Taylor, makes the bench.

To watch Benteke, Kelly and other first-teamers in this landmark game for Palace, click here now! Kick-off is 14:00 BST.

Palace: Webber, Woods, Inniss, Kelly, D.Boateng, M.Boateng, Kirby, Banks, Pierrick, Matthews, Benteke.

Subs: Jacob Russell, Rich-Baghuelou, Taylor, Flanagan, Gordon.

West Brom: Cann, White, Williams, Sharpe, Shotton, Dyce, Solanke, King, Brown, Thorndike, Windsor.

Subs: Boruc, Delaney, Harmon, Gardner-Hickman, Diaby.