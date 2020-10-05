The Palace midfielder bagged twice against West Bromwich Albion, helping his team secure their first point as a Category 1 Academy.

The Eagles then fell to Norwich City with Banks playing the full 90, but performed admirably in each game as they acclimatise to life in Premier League 2.

The shortlist of players selected for Player of the Month was decided by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their league matches in September. This panel will also decide the winner.

Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how Scott fares!

And remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can watch home Under-23 games live as part of their package, so don't miss following our talented crop of Development prospects and grab your Membership here!

READ NEXT: Banks explains link-up with new signing and how playing with Benteke feels