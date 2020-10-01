To do so, please click here now.

Clyne has been training with the squad in recent weeks as the club continues to monitor his fitness. The full-back is registered as a trialist for tonight's fixture, which will be his first competitive outing since May 2019.

He will be joined by first-team goalkeeper Stephen Henderson, Ryan Inniss and Jaroslaw Jach.

Other notable names include Brandon Pierrick, Scott Banks and recent Academy signings Reece Hannam and James Taylor.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Hannam, Inniss, Jach, M.Boateng, Kirby, Banks, Taylor, Street, Pierrick.

Subs: Webber, Woods, Matthews, Flanagan, Spence.

Grab your pass to watch live here!