The five – Harlem Hale, Reece Hannam, Alfie Matthews, Sion Spence and James Taylor – each impressed on trial and in training with the club over recent weeks.
Professional Development Coach and Under-23s manager Shaun Derry said: "A number of these new arrivals played in Category 1 last year and can be appreciative of the required levels.
"We invited trialists to come and join us for the first part of pre-season. We took a long look at them for about three weeks, they looked at us and we looked at them, and we’ve offered contracts to those that did well. We’re hoping for a good season, benefitted by these boys’ arrivals."
- Hale: 20-year-old winger from High Wycombe
- Hannam: 20-year-old left-back from Enfield
- Matthews: 18-year-old attacking midfielder from Romford
- Spence: 19-year-old No.10 from Penarth
- Taylor: 18-year-old centre-midfielder from Hereford
