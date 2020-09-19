The five – Harlem Hale, Reece Hannam, Alfie Matthews, Sion Spence and James Taylor – each impressed on trial and in training with the club over recent weeks.

Professional Development Coach and Under-23s manager Shaun Derry said: "A number of these new arrivals played in Category 1 last year and can be appreciative of the required levels.

"We invited trialists to come and join us for the first part of pre-season. We took a long look at them for about three weeks, they looked at us and we looked at them, and we’ve offered contracts to those that did well. We’re hoping for a good season, benefitted by these boys’ arrivals."

Hale : 20-year-old winger from High Wycombe

: 20-year-old winger from High Wycombe Hannam : 20-year-old left-back from Enfield

: 20-year-old left-back from Enfield Matthews : 18-year-old attacking midfielder from Romford

: 18-year-old attacking midfielder from Romford Spence : 19-year-old No.10 from Penarth

: 19-year-old No.10 from Penarth Taylor: 18-year-old centre-midfielder from Hereford

READ NEXT: Tyrick Mitchell tops Palace table for remarkable FPL stat