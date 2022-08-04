Palace fans will be familiar with plenty of the talents at Paddy McCarthy’s disposal, with Scott Banks, Killian Phillips, Jake O’Brien and more impressing on tour of Singapore and Australia this summer.

The Under-21s’ performances last season earned them a chance of European action in the 2022/23 campaign, and they will be hoping to go one better this time around and launch a genuine title charge.

Match details

Monday, 8th August

19:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Live on Palace TV+

