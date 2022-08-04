Head down to SE25 to support the boys, with tickets costing just £5 for adults and £1 for concessions.
Academy Founder Members go free, but make sure you secure your ticket online before arriving at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace Under-21s will kick-off their 2022/23 campaign with a huge clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on Monday, 8th August (19:00) – make sure you grab your tickets now!
Head down to SE25 to support the boys, with tickets costing just £5 for adults and £1 for concessions.
Academy Founder Members go free, but make sure you secure your ticket online before arriving at Selhurst Park.
Palace fans will be familiar with plenty of the talents at Paddy McCarthy’s disposal, with Scott Banks, Killian Phillips, Jake O’Brien and more impressing on tour of Singapore and Australia this summer.
The Under-21s’ performances last season earned them a chance of European action in the 2022/23 campaign, and they will be hoping to go one better this time around and launch a genuine title charge.
Can’t make it down to Selhurst Park? Don’t worry – you won’t have to miss a minute of the action with the game streamed live on Palace TV+. Check out a Palace TV+ subscription that is right for you by clicking HERE.
Grab your tickets to see the next generation at Selhurst Park by clicking HERE.