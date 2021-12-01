Ferguson is continuining his return to full fitness after making his senior Palace debut on Boxing Day against Tottenham Hotspur.

The young full-back has been working hard to recover from injury for over 18 months, so today's Development clash gives him the chance to increase his match minutes, and for supporters to see him in action.

He joins fellow first-team defender Martin Kelly in the starting XI for the game with the Blues, as Paddy McCarthy's charges seek to build on their away draw with Everton. They currently sit sixth in their first Premier League 2 season, with Chelsea five points behind in 10th.

Regular Under-23s Nya Kirby, David Boateng and Rob Street provide solid options and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will be hoping to build on his goal-filled campaign so far. He supports a very attacking frontline of David Omilabu, Street and John-Kymani Gordon - a trio of strikers.

Elsewhere, recent signing Killian Phillips is part of the substitutes.

To watch this game LIVE you'll need to have a Palace TV+ subscription. You can grab yours from £2.99 by clicking here or find out more information here.

Palace: Goodman, Ferguson, Kelly, Siddik, D.Boateng, Steele, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi, Omilabu, Street, Gordon.

Subs: Whitworth, Imray, Watson, Phillips, Thiselton.