The left-back came on for the final few minutes in the FA Cup after impressing Patrick Vieira in first-team training - you can see how he and the rest of the young Eagles get on with the match streaming LIVE on Palace TV+.
Tayo Adaramola starts for Palace Under-23s against Spurs fresh from his debut for the first-team against Hartlepool on Saturday.
He returns to Paddy McCarthy’s side, with David Boateng, Noah Watson and Dan Quick completing the back-four.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is the other player in the side to have made his professional debut this season, coming on in the Premier League clash with Chelsea on the opening day, with Jack Wells-Morrison and Scott Banks also featuring in Patrick Vieira’s matchday squad.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), D. Boateng, Quick, Watson, Adaramola, Wells-Morrison, M. Boateng, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon, Banks.
Subs: Goodman (GK), Phillips, Steele, Omilabu, Akinwale.
Spurs: Oluwayemi (GK), Lusala, Lavinier, Craig, Muir, Fagan-Walcott, Bennett, Robson, Scarlett, Devine, Santiago.
Subs: Lo-Tutala (GK), Williams, Kyermaten, Dorrington, Bryan-Waugh.