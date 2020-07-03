Webber, 20, is a talented Northern Ireland Under-19 international who has recently been called-up to the country’s Under-21 setup. The ‘keeper is a confident shot stopper who benefitted from a loan to Greenwich Borough last season.

Bryon, 20, and Tavares, 21, are both highly rated defenders with impressive resilience. Bryon is comfortable in defence or midfield while Tavares has spent time with the senior team – making his first Premier League squad against AFC Bournemouth last season.

Boateng and Robertson, both 19, are a contrasting but talented pair of midfielders. Where Boateng is an adept attacking fullback when required and can also hold his own in defensive midfield, Robertson is a hard-to-handle offensive player with pace and flair as key attributes.

The club would like to congratulate each of the boys on signing their extensions.

READ NEXT: Six Academy prospects sign professional contracts