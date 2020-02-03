Rich-Baghuelou, 20, moved from Australia three years ago where he played for Gold Coast City FC, before joining Dulwich Hamlet. From there, the six foot five inch defender joined Welling United last summer, making 53 appearances for the National League South side.

Following a successful trial period under the tutelage of Professional Development Coach Shaun Derry, Rich-Baghuelou will continue with the club’s U23 setup. The side travel to Bristol City in a lunchtime kick-off today, with Rich-Baghuelou in the matchday squad.