Rak-Sakyi scored twice against Brighton & Hove Albion to cap a sensational month which also included a goal against Tottenham Hotspur as the Under-23s went unbeaten.

The young forward has now scored 15 times in 21 games this season, as well as making his senior debut at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

The other nominees are Fulham's Luke Harris and Sonny Hilton, Manchester City's Juan Larios and James McAtee, Southampton's Luke Pearce and Manchester United's Shola Shoretire.

The shortlist was chosen by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opposing player in each of their league matches during the month.