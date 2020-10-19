Goalkeepers Jacob Russell and Rohan Luthra have joined Ramsgate and South Park respectively, with defender Lewis Hobbs heading to National League South side Welling United.

Russell and Luthra signed professional contracts this summer and played as part of the same Under-18 squad, also competing with the Under-23s on occasion.

Hobbs joined Palace in summer 2019 and played seven matches in the curtailed 19/20 season.

Everyone at the club wishes each of the boys the very best of luck with their loans.