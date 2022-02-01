Boyhood Crystal Palace fan Jack Wells-Morrison will relish starting in midfield against Brighton, with Nya Kirby and Malachi Boateng alongside him.

In defence, Kaden Rodney will look to build on his Under-23s debut against Manchester United last week as he keeps his place at right-back, while there is a return to the side for Reece Hannam, who last started a game for Paddy McCarthy’s side in October.

You can check out how the boys are getting on by watching the match LIVE on Palace TV+.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Rodney, Quick, Watson, Hannam, M. Boateng, Kirby, Wells-Morrison, Banks, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Goodman (GK), Steele, Omilabu, Boateng, Phillips.