Banks, who has scored three goals in his last two games, is part of an exciting attacking trio with John-Kymani Gordon and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
In-form Scott Banks starts for Crystal Palace Under-23s against Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon at the Academy ground, a match you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+
Boyhood Crystal Palace fan Jack Wells-Morrison will relish starting in midfield against Brighton, with Nya Kirby and Malachi Boateng alongside him.
In defence, Kaden Rodney will look to build on his Under-23s debut against Manchester United last week as he keeps his place at right-back, while there is a return to the side for Reece Hannam, who last started a game for Paddy McCarthy’s side in October.
You can check out how the boys are getting on by watching the match LIVE on Palace TV+.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Rodney, Quick, Watson, Hannam, M. Boateng, Kirby, Wells-Morrison, Banks, Gordon, Rak-Sakyi.
Subs: Goodman (GK), Steele, Omilabu, Boateng, Phillips.