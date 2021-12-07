The players are Remi Matthews, Nathaniel Clyne, Jairo Riedewald, Nathan Ferguson and Martin Kelly, bringing Premier League experience to the Development side's defence.

Paddy McCarthy's team take on Liverpool at 13:00 GMT hoping to close the gap on the top four, with Palace sitting fifth in their first Premier League 2 season and Liverpool sat ninth.

Palace's last outing was a thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea which the south Londoners won in the 86th-minute.

To watch how they fare against Liverpool live, make sure you've got your Palace TV+ pass. Find out more information about getting one here.

Palace: Matthews, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Adaramola, Riedewald, Kirby, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon, Street.

Subs: Whitworth, Siddik, D.Boateng, Phillips, Omilabu.