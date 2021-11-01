Omilabu is alongside the in-form Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and John Kymani-Gordon in an exciting forward line, with Nya Kirby supporting the attack from midfield.

Malachi Boateng and James Taylor complete the midfield, with Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Jake O’Brien the partnership in central defence.

Palace’s Under-23s are in fine form, having completed a trio of victories against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks.

The Eagles can rise as high as fourth with a win, and you can follow all the action LIVE on Palace TV+ – find out more about all the upcoming live broadcasts by clicking HERE.

Palace: Webber (GK), D. Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou, O’Brien, Watson, M. Boateng, Taylor, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi, Omilabu, Gordon.

Subs: Trialist (GK), Thiselton, Quick, Roles, Imray.