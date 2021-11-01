Watch via Palace TV+
David Omilabu returns to the Crystal Palace Under-23s starting lineup to face West Ham United, as Paddy McCarthy’s side look to make it four wins in a row – and you can watch the game LIVE on Palace TV+!
Omilabu is alongside the in-form Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and John Kymani-Gordon in an exciting forward line, with Nya Kirby supporting the attack from midfield.
Malachi Boateng and James Taylor complete the midfield, with Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Jake O’Brien the partnership in central defence.
Palace’s Under-23s are in fine form, having completed a trio of victories against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks.
The Eagles can rise as high as fourth with a win, and you can follow all the action LIVE on Palace TV+ – find out more about all the upcoming live broadcasts by clicking HERE.
Palace: Webber (GK), D. Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou, O’Brien, Watson, M. Boateng, Taylor, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi, Omilabu, Gordon.
Subs: Trialist (GK), Thiselton, Quick, Roles, Imray.