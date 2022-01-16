Kaden Rodney features in Paddy McCarthy’s squad for the first time this season, after putting in impressive performances at right-back for the young Eagles at U18 level. Watch how he and the rest of the squad get on LIVE on PalaceTV+ by clicking below!
Crystal Palace Under-23s manager Paddy McCarthy has named a strong lineup ahead of the Eagles’ clash against Manchester United- a game you can watch LIVE on PalaceTV+!
The 17-year-old’s inclusion is the only change from the side that put four past Spurs almost two weeks ago. He is accompanied by recent first-team debutant Tayo Adaramola at left-back, whilst Dan Quick and Noah Watson shore up the rest of the defence.
Elsewhere, Joe Whitworth continues between the sticks, Malachi Boateng captains the side and leading goalscorer Jes Rak-Sakyi features in the front three.
Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Rodney, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Quick, Watson, Banks, Wells-Morrison, Gordon, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi.
Subs not used: Steele, Goodman, Omilabu, Phillips, Hannam