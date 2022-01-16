The 17-year-old’s inclusion is the only change from the side that put four past Spurs almost two weeks ago. He is accompanied by recent first-team debutant Tayo Adaramola at left-back, whilst Dan Quick and Noah Watson shore up the rest of the defence.

Elsewhere, Joe Whitworth continues between the sticks, Malachi Boateng captains the side and leading goalscorer Jes Rak-Sakyi features in the front three.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Rodney, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Quick, Watson, Banks, Wells-Morrison, Gordon, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs not used: Steele, Goodman, Omilabu, Phillips, Hannam