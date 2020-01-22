The Eagles have senior team goalkeeper, Stephen Henderson, between the sticks, whilst Nya Kirby, Gio McGregor and James Daly all start - the trio will be hoping their experience with the first-team matchday squads in recent weeks will put them in good stead for the 90 minutes ahead.

Derry has awarded Dion Woodman and Cameron Jessup, both players for the Under-18s, with spots on the bench.

Charlton's lineup includes two first-teamers returning from injury: Ben Amos and Lewis Page.

Palace: Henderson, Rich-Baghuelou, Hobbs, Mensah, Mitchell, Trialist, McGregor, Kirby, Trialist, Lokilo, Daly.

Subs: Woodman, Webber, Jessup, Ajayi, Trialist.

Charlton: Amos, Stevenson, Yao, Keefe, Page, Vennings, Quitirna, Wiredu, Powell, Odoh, Isiaka.

Subs: Osaghae, Maloney, Clayden, Ocran.