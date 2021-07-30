Four days on from the unfortunate defeat against Leeds United, Paddy McCarthy has made a number of changes to his side.

Last season’s U18 Premier League South top scorer David Omilabu comes into the starting XI in place of recent Premier League debutant Jesurun Rak-Sakyi whilst Dan Quick replaces the suspended David Boateng at right-back.

Tayo Adaramola also makes a step up after helping the Under-18s to a victory in their opening fixture against Leicester City.

The clash against the Gunners will the Eagles’ first game on the road in the Premier League 2 Division 1, after securing promotion via the play-offs last season, and it will be available to watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - find out more by clicking here!

The bench features Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Sean Robertson who recently signed new deals with the club.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Quick, Adaramola, Kirby, O’Brien, Jach, Banks, Wells-Morrison, Street, Trialist, Omilabu.

Subs: Webber (GK), Rich-Baghuelou, Gordon, Hannam, Robertson.

Arsenal: Graczyk (GK), Norton-Cuffy, Kirk, Rekik, Ogungbo, Swanson, Azeez, Patino, Hutchinson, Biereth, Taylor-Hart.

Subs: Ejeheri (GK), Monlouis, Cottrell, Butler-Oyedeji, Ideho.