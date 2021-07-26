The clash against Leeds will be the first ever game in the Premier League 2 Division 1 for the Eagles, after securing promotion via the play-offs last season, and it will be available to watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - find out more by clicking here!

Paddy McCarthy, who has taken the reins from Shaun Derry, has named a powerful starting XI which features recent Premier League debutant Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi will be joined by Scott Banks, flanking centre-forward Rob Street, whilst England U17 World Cup winner Nya Kirby features in midfield. Jake O’Brien, who was one of seven Under-23s who signed a new contract, will captain the side.

The bench features David Omilabu, who scored 21 goals at Under-18 level last season.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Jach, Banks, Kirby, Street, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Goodman (GK), Quick, Omilabu, Robertson, Trialist.

Leeds: Klaesson (GK), Drameh, Cresswell, Moore, McCarron, Jenkins, Forshaw, Summerville, Bate, Miller, Gelhardt

Subs: Van den Huevel (GK), Kenneh, Allen, McGurk, Greenwood.