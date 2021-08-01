Palace welcome Spurs to south London this afternoon as they look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham last time out, and the match will be available to watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - find out more by clicking here!

Rob Street and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who have both scored in each of the last three outings, start in attack. David Omilabu, who netted a brace against Leicester in September, joins the front-line.

Scott Banks and Jack Wells-Morrison accompany Malachi Boateng in midfield, with Jake O'Brien captaining the side from central defence.

Palace's fortunes have fluctuated so far this season, winning back-to-back games against Everton and Leicester - scoring six against the latter - before defeats to Manchester City and West Ham on the road.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Robertson, O'Brien, Rich-Baghuelou, Hannam, M. Boateng, Wells-Morrison, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Street, Omilabu.

Subs: Webber (GK), Freedman, Gordon, Roles, D. Boateng.