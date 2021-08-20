The trip to Rush Green will be Palace’s second London derby in their sixth outing in the Premier League 2 Division 1, and it will be available to watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - find out more by clicking here!

Paddy McCarthy, who recently revealed his approach to managing the Under-23s, has named a powerful starting XI which features Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Omilabu flanking leading goalscorer Rob Street.

England U17 World Cup winner Nya Kirby features as the No. 10, whilst Jake O’Brien, who was one of seven under-23s who signed a new contract earlier this season, will be captaining the side.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Robertson, Hannam, M.Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou, O’Brien, Omilabu, Wells-Morrison, Street, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Freedman, Webber (GK), Gordon, Roles, D. Boateng.