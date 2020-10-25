The Eagles are now competing as a Category 1 Academy, and have so far enjoyed a steady start to life in the challenging Premier League 2 - taking four points from four games and securing their first win against Burnley earlier this month. With a group of recently signed players and members of the first-team squad joining them on occasion, now is the time to watch the developing Eagles in action.

The below supporters can watch them v Wolves for free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (purchased before 23:59 today - Sunday 25th)

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 14:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am BST on Monday (26th), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.