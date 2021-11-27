The series was made in-house by Palace TV and first shown on Amazon Prime Video. Now, however, every gripping minute is available to watch via Palace TV+.
Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare has been a huge hit with supporters and beyond, with the story of Palace’s fight back from the brink of collapse to the Championship play-off final engagingly told through five revealing episodes.
Whether you’ve binged (and re-binged) the documentary yet or not, it’s now easier than ever to enjoy the whole thing.
You’ll hear the inside story of how Steve Parish and the 2010 consortium won tense negotiations with the fans’ support, how Dougie Freedman set the team up for success and the way Ian Holloway guided them forward.
There are exclusive interviews with all the key figures – including Parish, Freedman, Holloway, Wilfried Zaha, Damien Delaney, Yannick Bolasie, Jonny Williams, Mile Jedinak and many others – and previously unseen footage from behind the scenes.
Palace fanzine Five Year Plan wrote of the series: "This documentary is a love letter. Not just to the Palace team of 2012/2013, but to the people and the moments that make these stories so compelling. To the fans, the players and the club that sits at the heart of a South London community. Our community. Our Palace."
How to watch
Palace TV+ is a service that provides supporters with exclusive content, including selected live Academy matches, live pre-match press conferences, full 90-minute highlights, audio commentary and now When Eagles Dare too.
Existing subscribers and Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members can watch all episodes right now by clicking here.
Not yet subscribed?
Choose from either an Annual, Monthly or Weekly pass to enjoy Palace TV+ and watch When Eagles Dare now. You’ll also receive access to all the other exclusive benefits for the during of the pass you select.
You can purchase your pass and start enjoying its benefits straight away by clicking here!