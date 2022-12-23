The Children's Charity also got to meet Santa and dance with Pete, Alice, and the Crystals. They were served a meal by Patrick Vieira, Eberechi Eze, Jaïro Riedewald, Chris Richards, Jordan Ayew, Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guéhi and Julián Speroni, who has long supported the charity.

This year was the 50th event hosted for disadvantaged or disabled young local fans.

The kids had an excellent time at all three parties, and their parents and carers helped to raise over £1,000 for Palace for Life Foundation in a special raffle. You can find out more and donate to Palace for Life here.