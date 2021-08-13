But it does give you an insight most Fantasy players would dream of having, and so makes you perfectly placed to share tips and advice on team selection.

With the Fantasy Premier League deadline approaching tonight, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen put their heads together to build their ultimate squad.

Guéhi and Andersen were tasked with selecting two goalkeepers and five defenders with budgets of £10m and £27m respectively. Their Palace tip? Vicente Guaita.

Meanwhile Eze and Gallagher were given the job of selecting the midfielders and forwards for £38m and £25m. They toyed with picking Wilfried Zaha before running out of funds and deciding James McArthur was the man to provide Palace colours in the 15-player squad.

To find out who else they picked, click on the video below!