For England and Ebere Eze, Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson and Adam Wharton, a date with destiny against Spain in Berlin awaits, as Gareth Southgate’s side bid to claim a first ever European Championships title.
No fewer than SIX Crystal Palace players have reached the Final of a major Men’s international tournament this summer – and that is quite some going.
For Colombia and Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz – the latter sadly suspended for the 2024 Copa América final, but the former in glistening form for Los Cafeteros – an epic meeting of South American titans with Argentina will be settled in Florida.
The message from South London is simple: we’re all behind you, lads, and we’re so proud of each and every one of you.
Hear that message from the first-team squad and manager Oliver Glasner himself above.