For 2021, we've dropped the competition and given the lads a chance to show off their retail knowledge and flair for presenting.

Joining Palace TV on the matter-of-factly titled Palace Shopping Channel, Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson and Joel Ward took it in turn to try their hand at teleshopping charm, promoting gifts from backpacks to boxers, and everything in between.

The three took their task seriously, too - Joel Ward embracing the role with particular aplomb, backed up by a witty Ferguson and ever-laughing Eze.

See how the lads got on above