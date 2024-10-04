“There are loads of different special moments. I think back to the one against Leicester, that one is always on my mind. That was special at Selhurst, the atmosphere, what the goal meant for the rest of the season.”

Guéhi has faced some of the very best players over a century of appearances, with the defender relishing the opportunities to take on the world’s best attackers.

“One of my toughest opponents was [Gabriel] Jesus,” he reflected. “The first 45 minutes against Arsenal on the first game of the season, he was moving crazy that day. That first game for Arsenal he was unbelievable.

“Different strikers have different strengths and weaknesses, but I think someone like Jesus has everything. He’s quick, strong, his ability to dribble the ball and bring others into the game.

“His movement off the ball, threatening behind but also coming short, it creates loads of different problems for me and other defenders.”