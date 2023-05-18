The defender, who joined West Bromwich Albion last September after eight years at Palace, was afforded an opportunity to see his former supporters at half-time in Saturday’s win over Bournemouth.

After making 148 appearances for the club over those eight seasons, Kelly smiled upon his return: “It’s amazing being back. It’s got a buzz about the place that I’m used to in the past, so it’s exciting.

“It’s always nice to be back and see the fans. It’s incredible coming watching games and being part of Palace, hearing the buzz.

“I’ve been following – I’ve got a few teams I’ve got to follow now, being on loan at Wigan and signing for West Brom! It [Palace] has been one I’ve always checked results-wise and I’m so happy that they’re staying in the Premier League for another season. It’s massive for a club like Palace, who have got such a good fanbase.

“It’s great to see the boys doing well under the old gaffer [Roy Hodgson] again, so it’s exciting times again for Palace.”