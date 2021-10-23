So, on the weekend of Premier League Mornings Live, the American fan event this year hosted in LA, just miles from Hollywood, Palace TV put the lads to the test.

The four paired up - Kelly and Macca, Benteke and Ward - to compete in a guess the movie challenge.

They took it in turns to act out or describe films for the other to guess, with some of the titles causing real confusion.

For McArthur, who was intent on success, one film caused particular chaos, with the Scotsman singing, shouting, hiding inside his t-shirt and more to get Kells on his wavelength.

Ward and Benteke had to make similarly grand gestures to get their point across, with impressive Leonardo DiCaprio and Spiderman impressions on show.

See how the four got on below!