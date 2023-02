The France youth international joined the Eagles from VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday (31 January), moving to London after previous spells with Juventus and local clubs in Marseille.

From medicals to paperwork, all-important introductions and the making of first impressions to a number of media duties, our cameras captured the very best of the action from the 20-year-old's first actions as a Palace player.

Enjoy the exclusive behind the scenes access in our video player below.