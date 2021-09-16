It took him just 28 seconds to net after coming on against Tottenham Hotspur, and he didn't need long to bag a second, either.

Edouard took to the pitch with urgency, intent and drive; qualities every club wants in a newly-signed forward.

He bagged 77 goals with this haste for Celtic and has already netted twice from one game for Palace.

So Edouard is clearly a fast-moving man.

Or is he? Palace TV sought to find out.

They set him a range of tasks to complete within 28 seconds, including: tie a tie, peel a potato, and make our presenter laugh. In French.

And, it turns out, Odsonne Edouard is not a fast-moving man. At least not off the pitch.

See how he got on below!