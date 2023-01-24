The Eagles owed much to the inspiration of their No.11 – and a brace-scoring Marouane Chamakh in an unconventional No.10 role – to come out on top of a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie on 24th January, 2015.

A relentless first-half saw four goals scored in the space of 13 minutes, Palace twice coming from behind to equalise, before taking the lead five minutes through the interval.

The game got off to a poor start for Palace when Graziano Pellé snuck in at a set-piece to prod home James Ward-Prowse’s corner kick after nine minutes.

But Palace were razor-sharp on the counter-attack at St Mary’s, equalising just two minutes later when a lofted ball forwards was touched down for Chamakh by Zaha, the winger collecting the return pass and feeding Yaya Sanogo. The Frenchman’s first shot was saved by Fraser Forster in the Southampton goal, but rolled out for Chamakh to bundle home.

It was raining goals and five minutes later, an unfortunate Scott Dann own-goal restored the hosts’ lead – but another superb Zaha touch from a diagonal ball forwards allowed him to tee up Sanogo to level the scores once again, admittedly via a generous deflection.

The game was eventually settled six minutes before the interval, and once again the build-up involved Zaha, whose dart past a defender saw him lay off to Joel Ward. The right-back’s pass from there was equally marvellous: an inventive flick into the path of Chamakh, who rounded Forster and finished from the angle.

Southampton pushed in the second period for an equaliser, but a well-drilled Palace side held firm in the face of such pressure to seal their spot in the FA Cup fifth round.